Republic Day violence: Farmer leaders named in FIR will have to surrender passports, lookout circular issued

Updated: Jan 28, 2021 12:54 PM

Delhi Police has issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders including Baldev Singh Sirsa, Yogendra Yadav, Balbir S Rajewal for betraying the agreement with police.

Delhi police today said that it has issued a lookout circular against farmer leaders who have been named in FIRs in connection with the violence that broke out in the national capital during the Republic Day tractor rally. The police said that those named in FIRs will also have to surrender their passports.

Earlier, Delhi Police issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders including Baldev Singh Sirsa, Yogendra Yadav, Balbir S Rajewal for breaking the agreement with police regarding the January 26 tractor rally. Police has asked them to reply within three days.

Yesterday, the police issued a notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal, who is a chief of Krantikari Kisan Union, for his alleged role in the January 26 violence. It asked why legal action should not be taken against him. The notice has pointed out that despite agreeing to the mutually decided terms and conditions for the tractor rally, Pal and other farmer leaders had acted in a very irresponsible manner. Notably, the Delhi Police had permitted farmers’ tractor rally with 37 conditions that included a fixed parade route along Delhi border.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has alleged that farmer leaders were involved in the violence. Addressing a press conference yesterday, the commissioner warned that no one will be spared. Shrivastava said that the farmer unions did not abide by the conditions set for the tractor parade and accused them of betrayal.

The police has also asked the farmer leaders and unions to give the names of perpetrators who were involved in Delhi violence.

As many as 394 policemen were injured during the January 26 violence that broke out after protesters deviated from their agreed route and clashed with police inside the city while heading towards Red Fort. As many as 25 FIRs have already been registered with the different police stations in Delhi.

