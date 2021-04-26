  • MORE MARKET STATS

Republic Day violence: Deep Sidhu gets bail in ASI case for damage to Red Fort

By: |
April 26, 2021 2:23 PM

Sidhu was arrested by Delhi police on April 17 in relation to the violence during the farmers' tractor march against the central government's new farm laws

bail to Sidhu in ASI case, red Fort violence, republic day incident, Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Gupta, directed to join investigation, farmer;s protest, ASI caseSidhu was arrested by Delhi police on April 17 in relation to the violence during the farmers' tractor march

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) case pertaining to the Republic Day violence at Red Fort during which parts of the heritage structure were damaged. Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Gupta granted relief to Sidhu on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount, while directing him to join the investigation as and when asked for.

Sidhu was arrested by Delhi police on April 17 in relation to the violence during the farmers’ tractor march against the central government’s new farm laws, moments after being released from jail in another case related to the incident, in which he got bail on April 16.

Related News

“I am of the considered opinion that applicant’s further incarceration in the present case would bear no fruit and therefore would be unjustified, nor would the restoration of applicant’s liberty be detrimental to the investigation being conducted by the police authorities,” the judge said on Monday.

Sidhu was arrested in the first case on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort farmers’ protest violence on the Republic Day this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Republic Day violence Deep Sidhu gets bail in ASI case for damage to Red Fort
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Goa Municipal Election Results 2021 Live: Goa Forward-backed candidates win 5, BJP 3 in Margao Council
2Thinc Migration series: ‘Legislation that is nativist should be struck down’
3UP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 3 Polls Live Updates: History sheeter fires at the son of panchayat candidate in Unnao