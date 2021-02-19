Republic Day violence: 152 arrested so far; farm leaders responding to notices, says Delhi police

Delhi Police Commissioner accused the farmer leaders of betrayal over deviation in the planned route of the march.

Almost a month after the January 26 violence in the national capital, Delhi Police today said that they have so far made 152 arrests in the case. Speaking to media, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that some people may not want to join the probe but it’s not up to their will. “152 people have been arrested in a probe in connection with farmers’ protest. Some may not want to join the probe but it is not up to their will. Farmer leaders have responded to the notices served to them,” said Shrivastava.

The Commissioner accused the farmer leaders of betrayal over deviation in the planned route of the march. “We had permitted the farmers to take out their tractor rally, with some terms and conditions. But they betrayed us by not following the designated route and resorted to violence. Police discharged its duties very well,” said Shrivastava.

It may be recalled that a scuffle broke out between protesters and police inside the national capital after thousands of agitators stormed inside Delhi during the planned tractor march on Republic Day. Many protesters barged into the iconic Red Fort and hoisted the ‘Nishan Sahib’ and farmer unions at its ramparts. Around 400 police personnel were injured during the violence.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than 80 days. The farmers have been camping at Delhi borders with their demand to repeal the laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait today said that farmers have been facing loss for the last 70 years and they are ready to sacrifice one more crop. He said that the farmers are ensuring the agitation is not weakened.

Tikait yesterday said that farmers will harvest as well as protest. He affirmed that they are not going back easily. “Centre should not be under any misconception that farmers will go back for crop harvesting. If they will force, then we will burn our crops. They shouldn’t think that protest will end in 2 months. We’ll harvest as well as protest,” said Tikait.

He said that the prices of crops have not been increased but fuel prices have gone up. “If the Centre ruins the situation, we’ll take our tractors to West Bengal as well. Farmers not getting MSP there also,” said Tikait warning the government ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election.