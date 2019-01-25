Republic Day Traffic Advisory 2019: Metro, taxi movement restricted for R-Day parade – check routes to avoid on January 26

Parade marches at Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the 70th Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath (Express photo)

Republic Day Traffic Advisory for Delhiites: The nation will celebrate its 70th Republic Day on January 26, 2019. The occasion marks not just a celebration of the birth of the Constitution, but also a commemoration of the day in which Indians consolidated the contesting ideas of the nation, and concluded upon the values it enshrined and the path it would take towards fulfilling social, political and economic objectives of the nation.

For the smooth conduct of the national programmes and parade in the national capital, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for January 26, 2019. The Republic Day parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and would proceed for the Red Fort grounds.

The route of the parade is Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-‘C’-Hexagon-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar marg-Netaji Subhash marg-Red Fort. Road users are requested by the Delhi police to plan their journey in advance.

There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in view of the parade. Traffic on certain roads leading to the route will be restricted. Here are the key instructions you should keep in mind:

– No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25 till the Parade is over.

– No crossing on Rajpath from 11 pm from January 25 at Rafi marg, Janpath, Man Singh road till the Parade is over.

– ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 AM January, 26 till Parade crosses Tilak Marg.

– From 10 AM on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar marg and Netaji Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions.

Delhi metro service will remain available for commuters at all stations during the Parade. However, boarding/deboarding at the below-mentioned stations will NOT be permitted as per schedule given;

– Kendriya Sachivalaya, Udyog Bhawan: From 5.00 AM till 1200 noon on January 26.

– Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk: From 8.45 AM to 1200 noon.

Suggested routes for road users:

Delhi police has created North-South and East-West corridor for the smooth passage of road traffic.

North-South corridor

– Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – I.P. Flyover – Rajghat

– From Madarsa – Lodhi Road ‘T’ point – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk –RingRoad – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Matram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East-West corridor

– Ring road – Bhairon road – Mathura road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Rajesh Pilot Marg – Prithvi Raj road – Safdarjung Road –Kamal Ataturk Marg –Panchsheel Marg –Simon Boliver Marg –Upper ridge road/ Vande Matram Marg.

– Ring road – ISBT – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – AzadPur – Ring Road.

– Ring road – Bhairon road – Mathura road – Lodhi road – Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjung road –Teen Murti Marg –Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – Shankar road –Vande Matram Marg.

To reach New Delhi station of the Indian railways, commuters are advised to take the following routes.

If you are coming from southern part of Delhi and have to catch a train, you are advised to take Dhaula Kuan – Vande Matram Marg – Panchkuian road -Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford road for Paharganj side or Minto road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

If you are coming from Eastern part of the city, you are advised to take Boulevard road via ISBT Bridge – Rani Jhansi Flyover -R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta road- Sheela Cinema road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Station.

For old Delhi railway station, a commuter from south Delhi has to take- Ring road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Ring road – Rajghat – Ring road – Chowk Yamuna Bazar – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Chhatta Rail – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Rly. Station.

According to the police advisory, though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi railway station or old Delhi railway station yet commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance.

Following areas of the city would be bus terminating points for tomorrow and the movement of the city bus services will be curtailed:

– Park Street/Udyan Marg 2. Aram Bagh road (Pahar Ganj )

– R/A Kamla Market. 4. Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium)

– Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road) 6. Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar)

– Mori Gate 8. ISBT Kashmiri Gate

– ISBT Sarai Kale Khan 10 Tis Hazari Court

No taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 07 am on January 26 in the area bound by Mother Teresa crescent – Baba Kharak Singh marg – Ashoka road upto r/a Patel chowk – Sansad marg upto Tolstoy marg upto – Tolstoy marg upto Kasturba Gandhi marg – Ferozeshah road- upto r/a Mandi house – Bhagwan Dass road – Mathura road – Subramaniam Bharti marg – Humayun road – A.P.K Abdul Kalam marg – Kamal Ataturk marg – Kautilya marg and Sardar Patel road.

Around two dozen tableaux of states and central government departments, and performance by school children will mark the 90-minute parade of the 70th Republic Day. South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the Chief Guest. He is the second President of South Africa after Nelson Mandela to be the Chief Guest at the parade.