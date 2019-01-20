Republic Day: Tight security in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, Section 144 imposed

Police said that security has been tightened across the city to keep an eye on suspicious movements. (ANI video grab)

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the district administration of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh has invoked Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) 144. The local police also conducted a flag march rehearsal on last week to instill a sense of confidence among locals.

Police said that security has been tightened across the city to keep an eye on suspicious movements. They have also installed light machine guns on rooftops to control any untoward incidents.

Kasganj District Magistrate (DM) RP Singh said, “Entire region is divided into two zones and eight sectors. 50 sensitive points have been identified and forces have been deployed. Section 144 has also been imposed. No procession, without permission is allowed.”

Last Republic Day, violence had erupted in Kasganj forcing the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders.