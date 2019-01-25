Republic Day Speech Live: President Ram Nath Kovind urges citizens to vote during Lok Sabha polls in large number

Republic Day Speech Live Update: Every year, the President’s address to the nation takes place on the eve Republic Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind Republic Day Speech Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on eve of India’s Republic Day today. The speech will begin at 7 pm. The address will be broadcast on All India Radio and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, which will then be followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said . The broadcast will be telecast in regional languages by Doordarshan’s regional channel. The AIR will also broadcast regional language versions of the President’s speech from 9.30 pm in its respective regional networks, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a statement.

Every year, the President’s address to the nation takes place on the eve Republic Day. During the Republic Day parade, the President takes the salute of the military, which is followed by the cultural parade at the Rajpath. This year’s Republic Day chief guest is South African President Cyril Ramaphosac. Earlier today, he visited the Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The chief guest will accompany the President to the saluting dais before Republic day parade on Saturday.

President’s Republic Day Speech Live Updates