Republic Day Speech Live: President Ram Nath Kovind urges citizens to vote during Lok Sabha polls in large number

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on eve of India's Republic Day today. The speech will begin at 7 pm. The address will be broadcast on All India Radio and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, which will then be followed by the English version. The broadcast will be telecast in regional languages by Doordarshan's regional channel.
Every year, the President’s address to the nation takes place on the eve Republic Day. During the Republic Day parade, the President takes the salute of the military, which is followed by the cultural parade at the Rajpath. This year’s Republic Day chief guest is South African President Cyril Ramaphosac. Earlier today, he visited the Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The chief guest will accompany the President to the saluting dais before Republic day parade on Saturday.
Our country is at a key juncture. Decisions and actions of today will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century. As such, this is not just a once-in-a-generation moment – it is a once-in-a-century moment, says President
An election is not just a political exercise. An election is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action. It represents a renewal and a recommitment to the goals and hopes of a shared and egalitarian society: President Kovind
The ideas and idealism of our democracy will come into full force. Once more voters will deliver their verdict and write their destiny. This year’s election will be the first when voters born in the 21st century will contribute to electing a new Lok Sabha, says President Kovind
On November 26, we will mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution. This enlightened and far-reaching document laid the foundations of our Republic. It was the work of men and women of principle & patriotism – the members of the Constituent Assembly: President Kovind
This Independence Day is important for us in a special way. On Oct 2, we'll celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Not only for India, but this anniversary is also an opportunity for entire world to understand,adopt&implement his principles.
In order to bring colonisation to an end, Mahatama Gandhi encouraged the people of not India but also from Asia and Africa to develop self confidence and showed them path of independence. Foe people of country he is epitome of morality: President
Best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of the Republic day., says President Ram Nath Kovind while starting his speech,
