Republic Day Speech: India celebrates 69th Republic Day on January 26; speech for students, kids and teachers

26 January, Republic Day Speech India: India will celebrate its 69th Republic Day on January 26 (Saturday). Republic Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country including in every school, college, government and private institutions to honour the Constitution that came to force on January 26 in 1950.

The day is a national holiday in India. Several events are organised in different states to mark the day. In schools, colleges and other educational institutions, several cultural programmes, speech recitation, group discussion are organised by students to demonstrate India’s rich heritage and culture.

As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day, here are details that will help students, kids and teachers to prepare a speech for the occasion.

India became a self-governing country on August 15 1947. Today, it is the world’s largest democracy which means the public holds the power to elect its leader and run the government. Although India attained independence in 1947 from Britishers, it was on January 26 1950, when the country adopted its Constitution which promises freedom and equality for all. Therefore, we celebrate Republic Day on January 26 every year. This year in 2019, India will be celebrating 69th Republic Day.

On January 26 every year, President of the India, who is the head of State, unfurls the tricolour at the majestic Rajpath in the heart of capital Delhi in the presence of eminent personalities including from foreign countries. Special arrangements are also being made along 2.3 km long Rajpath for general public. Rajendra Prasad who was born in Bihar’s Siwan, was our first President of India. He served as the President between January 26 1950 and May 13 1962.

The day also reminds about great freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekher Ajad and others who struggled for India’s independence.

After President raises the tricolour, the national anthem is played and a 21-gun salute is given. The parade starts at 9.30 am after President presents the gallantry awards. The parade runs for around three hours. The 5-km long parade starts from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan and culminates at the Red Fort.