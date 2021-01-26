Republic Day showdown: Protestors occupy, hoist flags from the ramparts of Red Fort

Protestor put a flag on the pole at Red Fort (ANI)

Tractor rally turns violent, ITO violence, Red Fort: A section of agitating protesters claiming to be farmers today briefly occupied Red Fort and hoisted what is said to be the Nishan Sahib flag from the ramparts of Lal Qila in Central Delhi. Thousands of protesters made their way to Red Fort after a deadly clash with police personnel near ITO. The clashes broke out after protesters tried to enter central Delhi, for which permission was not granted by the police.

The agitating protesters used tractors as shields and weapons to overcome the resistance put up by Delhi Police. The police had put up the barricades near ITO but protesters broke them to proceed to Red Fort. In the confrontation, police personnel were outnumbered by the protesters. The police had permitted the tractor rally but it was to happen in the peripheral region. The routes were agreed upon by police and heads of unions. The farmers leaders had repeatedly said that their tractor rally would take place on Outer Ring Road, and that it would not enter considering security reasons on republic Day.

But all those assurances did not help as a section of protesters went out of control and occupied Red Fort in the heart of the national capital. In what could be defining moments in farmers’ two-months agitation, the protesters hoisted two different flags from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi. This is the very spot where the Prime Minister unfurls the Tricolour on Independence Day every year. The police have now secured the ramparts of Lal Qila.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Rakesh Tikait admitted that some people were trying to create disturbance in their protests. “We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation,” he said.