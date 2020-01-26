Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Padma Award is now people’s award, says PM Modi

This is PM Modi’s first Mann Ki Baat in 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday addressed the first Mann Ki Baat of 2020. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become a good and smooth platform of sharing, learning and growing together. “Every month thousands of people share their suggestions, efforts, and experiences,” he said. This is the first time the Prime Minister addressed the show in the evening keeping in mind the Republic Day celebrations, which happened in the morning. “2020’s first #MannKiBaat will take place tomorrow, on Republic Day. Keeping in mind the Republic Day celebrations in the morning, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will take place at 6 PM,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

