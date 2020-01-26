  1. Home
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Padma Award is now people’s award, says PM Modi

By: |
Updated:Jan 26, 2020 6:35:34 pm

"2020’s first #MannKiBaat will take place tomorrow, on Republic Day. Keeping in mind the Republic Day celebrations in the morning, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will take place at 6 PM," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Mann Ki Baat, Mann Ki Baat 2020, pm Mann Ki Baat, pm modi Mann Ki Baat, narendra modi, republic day, republic day pm mann ki baatThis is PM Modi’s first Mann Ki Baat in 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday addressed the first Mann Ki Baat of 2020. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become a good and smooth platform of sharing, learning and growing together. “Every month thousands of people share their suggestions, efforts, and experiences,” he said. This is the first time the Prime Minister addressed the show in the evening keeping in mind the Republic Day celebrations, which happened in the morning. “2020’s first #MannKiBaat will take place tomorrow, on Republic Day. Keeping in mind the Republic Day celebrations in the morning, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will take place at 6 PM,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Listen to Mann Ki Baat LIVE

Live Blog

Mann Ki Baat of 2020 LIVE

Highlights

    18:35 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Mann Ki Baat: 644 militants surrendered in Assam, says PM

    Pm Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Assam, which hosted the grand 'Khelo India' games successfully, was witness to another great achievement. 644 militants pertaining to 8 different militant groups, surrendered with their weapons. 

    18:33 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Congratulates Bru-Reang community

    PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Considering everyone as its own and living with the spirit of togetherness is embedded in the ethos of this holy land. I would once again like to congratulate the residents of these states and the Bru-Reang community."

    18:31 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi mentions Agreement on Bru Migrants

    Pm Modi in Mann KI Baat: A significant agreement was signed in Delhi. With it, the close-to-25-year-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis, a painful chapter, was put to an end forever and ever. Due to the busy routine and festive season, you might not have been able to learn about this historic agreement in detail. So I thought, I should definitely discuss this in Mann ki Baat. This problem pertains to the 90s.

    18:23 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi on Youth

    PM Modi: My dear countrymen, the exam season has arrived, and obviously all the students will be busy giving final shape to their preparations. 

    18:22 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Mann Ki Baat: PM praises innovative ideas to conserve water

    PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: A very innovative idea of harnessing a borewell for rainwater harvesting sprung up from Tamilnadu. The country is replete with innumerable such stories, of water conservation, lending more strength to the resolves of New India. 

    18:18 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Mann Ki Baat: PM congratulates Khelo India Games winners

    Friends, on 22nd January, the third 'Khelo India Games' concluded in Guwahati. These games had around six thousand players from different states participating. I along with all the winners congratulate all the participants. I also thank all the people, coaches and technical officers associated with 'Khelo India Games’ for organising them successfully.

    18:16 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    PM Modi on Water Conservation

    Pm Modi: My dear countrymen, we touched upon the #MannKiBaat Charter. The ethos of public participation, besides in the area of sanitation, is rising rapidly on another front… and that is water conservation.  And the best part is that in this campaign, people from all strata of society contributed wholeheartedly. Take for instance Jalore district in Rajasthan.

