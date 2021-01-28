  • MORE MARKET STATS

Republic Day parade: Uttar Pradesh wins best tableau award

By: |
January 28, 2021 6:30 PM

In total 32 tableaux -- 17 from state and union territories, nine from Union ministries, departments and paramilitary forces, and six from the Defence ministry -- were part of this year's parade on Rajpath.

Uttarakhand's tableau on the theme 'Dev Bhoomi -- The Land of the Gods' was adjudged third among the states and union territories, it mentioned.

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade was adjudged the best and awarded by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, said the Defence Ministry.

In total 32 tableaux — 17 from state and union territories, nine from Union ministries, departments and paramilitary forces, and six from the Defence ministry — were part of this year’s parade on Rajpath.

Related News

The theme of Uttar Pradesh’s tableau was ‘Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’. The cultural heritage of ancient holy town Ayodhya, replica of a Ram temple, glimpse of ‘Deepotsav’ and various stories from Ramayana epic were depicted in the tableau.

“The tableau of Tripura was adjudged the second best. It depicted promotion of eco-friendly tradition for achieving self-reliance (aatmanirbhar) in socio-economic parameters,” the Defence ministry’s statement noted.

Uttarakhand’s tableau on the theme ‘Dev Bhoomi — The Land of the Gods’ was adjudged third among the states and union territories, it mentioned.

The tableau of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), with the theme ‘Amar Jawan’, bagged a special prize for paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the armed forces, the defence ministry noted.

Rijiju gave the award of best cultural performance to the children of Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School Rohini, Delhi, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Republic Day parade Uttar Pradesh wins best tableau award
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal elections: Congress, Left Front seal deal on contesting 193 seats
2Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Sasikala is here, but her ascent to power will not be easy
3When PM Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to then-Vice President Hamid Ansari’s office