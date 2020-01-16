Republic Day parade rehearsals: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, check alternate routes

Republic Day parade rehearsals will be held on the Rajpath on January 17, 18, 20 and 21 from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. (File Photo)

Traffic movement will be interrupted in areas around Rajpath in Central Delhi where rehearsals for Republic Day will be held. According to the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the Republic Day parade rehearsals will be held on the Rajpath on January 17, 18, 20 and 21 from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The advisory said in order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade, alternate routes have been provided for motorists.

“There will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Manshigh Road from 9 AM to 12 Noon. The Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic,” it said in a tweet.

The Delhi Traffic Police suggested various routes for the public. The alternate routes are:



Also, buses from south destined from Centra Secretariat shall be curtailed at VishwaYuvak Kendra, Chanakyapuri, Tyag Raj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and Maulana Azad Road. Buses going to New Delhi Railway Station will take the route via Sardar Patel Marg – Simon Boliver Marg – Upper Ridge Road – Shankar Road – Park Street/mandir Marg.

It said that because of diverted traffic, congestion is likely to take place on some roads. It urged people to plan their route accordingly and have patience and follow the traffic rules and road discipline. It said traffic police personnel will be deployed at all intersections to help the motorists.

Also, flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, UAVs, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi till February 9.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year. This year, India will celebrate the 71st Republic Day. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest this year.