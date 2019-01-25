Republic Day Parade Live Streaming: Here is when and where to watch

Republic Day Parade Online Streaming. (Reuters)

Republic Day Parade 2019 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch: India is set to celebrate its 70th Republic Day tomorrow. South African President Cyril Ramaphos will grace the Republic Day celebrations with his presence as the guest of honor. He will be accompanied by First Lady Dr. Tshepo Motsepe along with a high-level delegation that is set to include nine ministers, senior officials, and a 50-member business contingent. Ramaphos is the second South African President after Nelson Mandela to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade on the historic Rajpath.

To mark the importance of Republic Day, each year a grand parade is held in the capital, New Delhi, from the Raisina Hill Rashtrapati Bhavan (the President’s residence), along the Rajpath, past India Gate. Prior to its commencement, the Prime Minister lays a floral wreath on the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a memorial to fallen soldiers at India Gate on Rajpath. Like every year, watching the Republic Day parade is great excitement for the countrymen.

The Delhi police has taken special measures as far as the security is concerned. Around 3,000 personnel have been deployed to manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries. Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in the capital for the smooth conduct of the parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort Grounds.

Republic Day Parade timings-

According to the information released by the Delhi Traffic police, the parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and it will then pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Ahead of the start of the parade, a special function will be conducted at the India Gate at 9 AM.

Where to watch Republic Day Parade Live-

Mentioned below are the links to the various

1. India’s Republic Day Parade – 26th January, 2019 – LIVE (Doordarshan)

2. The 70th Republic Day Ceremony, 2019 (PIB India)

3. You can watch the parade on your TV too. The Republic Day Parade celebration, like every year, will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan.

Traffic Restrictions on January 26-

It is to be noted that no vehicle will be allowed on Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over. According to a traffic advisory released by the police, No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11.00 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over and ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for vehicular movement from 02.00 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

On the day of the parade, no vehicular movement will be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg in both directions from 10 am onwards, as per Alok Kumar, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).