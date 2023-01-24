Republic Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming: Timing, chief guest, online ticket and DMRC ride- All details inside

Live Streaming of the Republic Day Parade 2023: The 74th Republic Day of India will be celebrated on January 26, 2023. The country’s armed forces, police, and other government agencies will participate in the parade at the Kartavya Path. Twenty-three tableaux – 17 from States/Union Territories and six from various Ministries/Departments, portraying the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security will parade the Kartavya Path in full glory.

The Republic Day of India is a national holiday. It is the day when the Indian constitution came into force. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and regarded as one of the most important events in the country. A grand parade is also held to celebrate the country’s cultural and historical achievements and to showcase military strength.

Also Read What to expect on Republic Day Parade this year?

This year, the theme of Republic Day 2023 is “Jan Bhagidari (participation of the common people)”.

Republic Day 2023 Chief guest

The chief guest for the Republic Day festivities in 2023 will be Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. A 120-member contingent from the country will march during the celebrations on Kartavya Path. Dress rehearsals for the same took place on January 23 on the occasion of Parakram Divas.

How to book Republic Day 2023 Parade tickets

The week-long ceremony of the Republic Day of India will begin on January 23 and end on January 30. To watch the grand parade, everyone must buy tickets online only.

Visit the official website, aamantran.mod.gov.in and register yourself with details like name, father/husband’s name, DOB, mobile number, and permanent address.

Enter your registered mobile number to log in to the portal with the OTP you received on your phone number.

Select the Republic Day event that you want to attend and enter all the required details of attendees.

Upload a valid identification card and complete the payment process.

You will receive the tickets on your registered number.

Reaching for the R-Day parade via metro

Those who are invited to attend the Republic Day festivities at Kartavya Path or have digital tickets can avail of free metro rides to stations near Raisina Hill and Mandi House. These free rides will be available on January 26, the officials said.

The passengers can exit from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro Station to reach the venue at Kartvya Path.

After the parade, the commuters will again get free entry to the metro station at Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House only and exit from the originating metro station.

Commuters need to carry government ID proof to collect their free travel coupons.