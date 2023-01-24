Republic Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming: History, Importance, Why it is Celebrated and all you need to know

Live Streaming of the Republic Day Parade 2023: The Republic Day of India is celebrated every year on January 26th to honour the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.



Every year on January 26, a grand parade is held in the Capital city of New Delhi. This parade features a majestic display of India’s cultural and military heritage. The parade also includes a display of floats representing the different states and cultural groups of India as well as military strength.



This day is also marked by a 21-gun salute and the President of India hosts the national flag and gives a speech.



On this day, a grand march also takes place, which is considered to be one of the most spectacular programs that take place.



Republic Day Parade 2023: History and Importance



On January 26, 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly and came into effect on January 26, 1950.



This day was chosen as it was the anniversary of Purna Swaraj Day, which was celebrated on 26 January 1930 as a day of independence from British colonial rule.



This is an important event as it marks an important transition of India from a British colony to a republic.



This day is celebrated as a national holiday throughout India.



Here is some other important information about this year’s Republic Day:



Who will be the chief guest for this year’s national parade?



This year the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi will be the chief guest. This is an old tradition where every year, the leader from a country is invited to this event.



What kind of awards are given on this day?



Bravery awards including Veer Chakra, Maha Veer Chakra, Param Veer Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Ashoka Chakra are awarded to deserving candidates.



Who will address the nation on Republic Day?



The President of India will address the nation on Republic Day whereas the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Independence Day from Red Fort.

