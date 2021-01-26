Republic Day Parade 2021 Live Updates: India celebrates 72nd Republic Day; military might, cultural diversity to be displayed on Rajpath

India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day

Republic Day Parade, Speech 2021 Live Updates: India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day. In a short while, India will display its military might and cultural diversity during Republic Day parade on Rajpath. The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and move towards the National Stadium. The security has been tightened across the national capital.

Traffic is very heavy on GT Karnal road, outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanzhawala road, Palla road, Narela and DSIDC Narela roads. The traffic movement on certain roads leading to the route of the parade will be restricted. No traffic movements are allowed on Vijay Chowk till the parade is over.

The Delhi Metro services are partially shut due to security arrangements for the Republic Day. Four stations — Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg — near the Rajpath are closed.