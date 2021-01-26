  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Republic Day Parade 2021 Live Updates India celebrates 72nd Republic Day military might cultural diversity to be displayed on Rajpath

Republic Day Parade 2021 Live Updates: India celebrates 72nd Republic Day; military might, cultural diversity to be displayed on Rajpath

By: |
Updated: January 26, 2021 7:03 am

Republic Day 2021 Parade, Flag Hosting Live Updates: The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and move towards the National Stadium. The security has been tightened across the national capital. 

Republic Day Parade 2021 Live Updates, Republic Day 2021 Speech LiveIndia is celebrating 72nd Republic Day

Republic Day Parade, Speech 2021 Live Updates: India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day. In a short while, India will display its military might and cultural diversity during Republic Day parade on Rajpath. The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and move towards the National Stadium. The security has been tightened across the national capital.

Traffic is very heavy on GT Karnal road, outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanzhawala road, Palla road, Narela and DSIDC Narela roads. The traffic movement on certain roads leading to the route of the parade will be restricted. No traffic movements are allowed on Vijay Chowk till the parade is over.

The Delhi Metro services are partially shut due to security arrangements for the Republic Day. Four stations — Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg — near the Rajpath are closed.

Live Blog

Republic Day 2021 Live: Republic Day Parade, PM Narendra Modi Speech, State-Wise Jhanki, Celebrations Live Updates

Highlights

    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Republic Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to wish and celebrate R-Day
    2Ex-PM of Japan Abe, SP Balasubramaniam given Padma Vibhushan, Gogoi, Paswan, Mahajan named for Padma Bhushan
    3President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day — Full Text