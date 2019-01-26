Republic Day Parade 2019 LIVE: First time in history, an all women contingent of Assam Rifles to march down the Rajpath

Republic Day Parade 2019 LIVE: Nation celebrates 70th Republic Day. (PIB)

Republic Day 2019 Parade LIVE: India is celebrating its Republic Day on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 70th Republic Day — the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The Republic Day parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

On this day, several events are organised across the country. The main event is organised on the majestic Rajpath in the national capital where President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the parade and the flypast. This year, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade. Ramaphosa was Nelson Mandela’s choice for future President of South Africa. He became president in February 2018.

A cultural pageant including performances by school children, display of tableaux from different states and various ministries and departments will also be organised. The Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.