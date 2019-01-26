Republic Day Parade 2019 LIVE: First time in history, an all women contingent of Assam Rifles to march down the Rajpath

Republic Day 2019 Parade LIVE: India is celebrating its Republic Day on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 70th Republic Day — the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The Republic Day parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.
On this day, several events are organised across the country. The main event is organised on the majestic Rajpath in the national capital where President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the parade and the flypast. This year, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade. Ramaphosa was Nelson Mandela’s choice for future President of South Africa. He became president in February 2018.
A cultural pageant including performances by school children, display of tableaux from different states and various ministries and departments will also be organised. The Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.
Republic Day: For the first time in history, all women contingent
Anti-aircraft guns, SWAT commandos, Snipers deployed for security on Republic Day
The authorities have deployed SWAT women commandos, mobile hit teams and snipers to provide security cover for the 70the Republic Day celebrations. Anti-aircraft guns have been put in place to secure the airspace. The national capital had been placed under high-security cover following the arrest of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad members who were planning to carry out terror strikes in the city during the 70th Republic Day celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. He was received by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will pay homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.
Twenty three Delhi Police officers will be conferred Police Medals for their exemplary service on the occasion of Republic Day. SCP Nuzhat Hassan and ACP RA Sanjeev will be awarded President's Police Medals for distinguished service. Among the four who will be conferred Police Medals for gallantry are inspectors Rahul Kumar and Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and assistant sub-inspectors Rajendra Kumar and Gurmeet Singh.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu greeted the fellow citizens on the occasion of the 70th Republic day of India. In a tweet, he said: "Let us do our best to contribute to building a peaceful, prosperous and compassionate world and realize the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."
On this republic day, let us renew our solemn pledge to build a strong, confident, peaceful, economically prosperous, socially progressive & culturally vibrant Nation, he said.
Metro services will be available for commuters at all stations but there will be no boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations till 12 noon. Apart from this, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed between 8.45 am to 12 noon at Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk metro stations.
Nationals from 14 other countries will today join Indians to sing the national anthem to celebrate the historic occasion. They are all wrestlers from Venezuela, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Canada, Ukraine, Russia, France, Colombia, Romania, Hungary, Georgia, Qatar, Moldova and Estonia. Currently, they are taking part in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4.
In a tweet put out today, Piyush Goyal said: "As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day, let us cherish the memory of the day when we became an Independent Republic, and look ahead with aspiration & zeal towards building a New India."
The Republic Day Parade Ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.