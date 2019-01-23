Republic Day parade 2019: Full dress rehearsal began at Rajpath

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 10:04 PM

The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade started from Vijay Chowk at 9.50 am and culminated at Red Fort.

During the rehearsal, army tanks and several security devices were displayed along with various tableaus which gathered many eyeballs. (Twitter)

Republic Day 2019: The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade kicked off at Rajpath in Delhi today. The rehearsal started from Vijay Chowk at 9.50 am and culminated at Red Fort. The national flag was unfurled ahead of the full dress rehearsal.

During the rehearsal, army tanks and several security devices were displayed along with various tableaus which gathered many eyeballs.

A slew of traffic restrictions has been put in place around the India Gate in view of the rehearsal.

The highlights of the 70th Republic Day parade will include a dazzling display of ‘Nari Shakti’, led by the Assam Rifles contingent, besides a lone woman officer exhibiting bike stunts on Rajpath as part of the iconic daredevil team.

Another highlight is the Jallianwala Bagh massacre will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

In the warm-up session ahead of Republic Day parade 2019, students and Army contingents were seen practicing for the parade.

