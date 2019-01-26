Republic Day parade 2019: After 2018 fiasco, Rahul Gandhi gets front row seat this year

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting in the front row seat along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Image: DD National)

After the last year fiasco over sear sharing arrangement during the Republic Day parade, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting in the front row seat along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the 70th Republic Day celebrations.

While he was seen seated in the front row, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was seated in the second row behind the Congress president, PTI reported. Last year both of them were seated in the sixth row.

Rahul Gandhi, who took over as the Congress president last year, was given sixth roe seat last year , that prompting angry reactions from his party,accusing the government of indulging in “cheap politics”.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to greet the countrymen on Republic Day. “Best wishes to the countrymen on Republic Day,” he said.

Senior Congres leader P Chidambaram also took to Twitter to wish countrymen on occasion of the Republic Day. “Happy Republic Day to all. Republic Day marks the birth of the Constitution of India. Celebrating the Constitution is a joy. Saving the Constitution is a duty,” the former finance minister tweeted.

Other senior party leaders also took to wish the countrymen on the occasion, “Remembering our founding fathers on the 70th Republic Day. It is time to rededicate ourselves to the values of equality, liberty and justice enshrined in our constitution, which make us a great nation. Jai Hind,” Anand Sharma said.