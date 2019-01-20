Republic Day: India to display its military might, cultural heritage and diversity on Rajpath

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA government has adopted a muscular policy towards its arch rival China and Pakistan and display of military hardware has been encouraged across the country. (IE)

India will display its latest military hardware in a spectacular parade in national capital New Delhi’s Rajpath on January 26 on the occasion of 70th Republic Day. Indian constitution was adopted on this day 69 years ago and the country was declared a republic.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA government has adopted a muscular policy towards its arch rival China and Pakistan and display of military hardware has been encouraged across the country.

While Indian Air Force and Indian Army will show case their latest acquisitions, Indian navy will showcase miniaturised replicas of latest surface ships and submarines.

Indian Air Force will also organise a spectacular flypast over Rajpath involving frontline fighters like Sukhoi-30 MKI and refuelling tankers and transport aircraft, including helicopters. South African President to be chief guest

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa will be chief guest this time. It was widely speculated that US President Donald Trump will be chief guest at the Republic Day function in 2019, however, he declined India’s request citing ‘scheduling constraints’. Although US President Barack Obama had accepted Prime Minister Modi’s request to be the chief guest in 2015.

India has accorded this honor a select friendly countries like USA, UK, Russia and France in past as the country has close military cooperation with them.

Military Parade

The parade ceremony will commence at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath.

While, Indian Airforce will display aircrafts like Sukhoi-30 MKI, Mig 29, Jaguar, Indian Army will showcase T-90 main battle tanks among other things.

Contingents Indian Army, Air Force and Navy will be joined by other paramilitary forces like BSF, CRPF, CISF and Delhi police in the spectacular parade.

Assam Rifles has for the first time sent its all women contingent for Republic Day parade that will be one of the main attraction of the force.

India will also show case its cultural heritage and diversity. The main event will see 17 tableaux from states and 6 from the ministries that have been shortlisted under the theme.