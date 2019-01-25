Republic Day Images: Patriotic images, wallpapers you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 3:31 PM

26 January Images, Republic Day 2019 Images for WhatsApp Status, Facebook: Republic Day pictures you can share with family and friends on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Happy Republic Day Images 2019

Republic Day Images, Happy Republic Day Wallpaper: The 70th Republic Day will be celebrated with great fervour and gaiety this year. India will showcase to the world its military and cultural strength in the iconic Republic Day parade at Rajpath. The States, armed forces, paramilitary forces and the central agencies are all geared up to cherish the Republic Day celebrations.

Here are the Republic Day pictures you can share with family and friends on WhatsApp and Facebook:

Happy Republic Day Images 2019Republic Day 2019
Happy Republic Day Images 2019Air Crafts over Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the 70th Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi on Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO)

In the ceremonial parade, President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute as the head of the republic from the contingents of police and armed forces at the India Gate in the national capital. This year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will grace the occasion as the State Guest of Honour.

Happy Republic Day Images 2019Air forecs planes fly pass over the parliament house statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the full day rehearsal for the republic day parade. (Express photo)

The celebrations spread countrywide and every nook and corner of the country echo with the passionate greetings of patriotism. Sharing Republic Day images to wish family and friends is one such way. People share Republic Day messages and Republic Day greetings with their friends through WhatsApp Republic Day video, status, messages and the new entrant WhatsApp stickers.

Republic Day
