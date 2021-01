(Reuters image/File)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was the chief guest at Republic Day, has cancelled his visit to India, reports said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that Boris Johnson has said that he need to be in the country to oversee Coronavirus response.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was on India visit last month, had confirmed that Johnson would be the chief guest at the Republic Day ceremony on January 26.

“I am pleased that PM Boris Johnson has invited PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year. UK Prime Minister Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said during a press conference.

More details awaited.