Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Nation celebrates 74th R-Day, parade to begin shortly at Kartavaya Path

74th Republic Day Live: The stage is all set for the grand celebration of India’s 74th Republic Day today. Leading the nation into celebration, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag on Kartavaya Path shortly. The occasion this year will witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’. The event will see performances from Vande Bharatam group of dancers from across India, recital of bravery tales by Veer Gatha 2.0 participants, music performances by School Bands at the National War Memorial, a drone show and 3D anamorphic projection, among other things.
In her first speech ahead of the Republic Day, President Murmu lauded the economic growth the country had achieved despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. “Most sectors of the economy have shaken off the pandemic effect. India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and proactive interventions from the Government,” she said.
As the R-Day celebrations begin, we bring you all the latest updates from Kartavaya Path here:
Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to wish the nation on the 74th Republic Day.
The country is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. The parade for the occasion will begin shortly at Kartavaya Path in the national capital at around 10 am.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the celebrations.