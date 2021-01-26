Republic Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to wish and celebrate R-Day

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes, Quote, Messages: On January 26, the Republic Day parade takes place where a number of tableaus from the states and armed forces display the military might and the rich cultural heritage of the country.
72nd Republic Day
Happy Republic Day Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Messages: Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes, Quote, Messages: India is set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday (January 26). On this day, the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. On January 26, the Republic Day parade takes place where a number of tableaus from the states and armed forces display the military might and the rich cultural heritage of the country. Normally, the parade sees thousands of people and foreign dignitaries invited to see the parade but this this the ceremony has been scaled down due to virus pandemic.
So if you want to wish your family members, friends and near and dear ones, here we have some messages, wishes, quotes, and greetings.