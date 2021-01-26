Republic Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to wish and celebrate R-Day

72nd Republic Day

Happy Republic Day Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Messages: Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes, Quote, Messages: India is set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday (January 26). On this day, the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. On January 26, the Republic Day parade takes place where a number of tableaus from the states and armed forces display the military might and the rich cultural heritage of the country. Normally, the parade sees thousands of people and foreign dignitaries invited to see the parade but this this the ceremony has been scaled down due to virus pandemic.

So if you want to wish your family members, friends and near and dear ones, here we have some messages, wishes, quotes, and greetings.

The Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document, it’s a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age — BR Ambedkar

Happy Republic Day 2021! Let’s recall the sacrifice of the true heroes of the nation.

Patriotism is your conviction that this country is superior to all others because you were born in it — George Bernard Shaw

Happy Republic Day 2021! We shall never forget the freedom struggle of our brave hearts.

Everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom — Albert Einstein

Freedom is indeed the most expensive as it came after the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Let us take a pledge to not let the efforts of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. Happy Republic Day 2021!

May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to live, and freedom to dream. Happy Republic Day!

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day 2021.

A thoughtful mind, when it sees a nation’s flag, sees not the flag, but the nation itself — Henry Ward Beecher

Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute our nation on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Happy Republic Day 2021! Let’s recall the true heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.