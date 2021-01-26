Republic Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi dons special Pagadi from Jamnagar at R-Day parade

Republic Day 2021: Earlier today, the Prime Minister Narendra led the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate.

Republic Day 2021 Celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of wearing Pagadi (turbans) during Republic Day celebrations this year too. For the Republic Day parade this year, PM Modi was seen wearing a special pagadi from Jamnagar. It’s the first such Pagadi worn by the PM and was gifted to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Last year, PM Modi had donned a saffron-coloured Bandhej headgear. In 2014, the PM Modi had chosen a Jodhpuri bandhej pagadi which was bright red with a green trail for his first Independence Day speech.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra led the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate. After paying homage to the martyrs, PM Modi signed the ceremonial book at the National War Memorial. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Karambir Singh were also present on the occasion.

As many as 32 tableaux from 17 states and UTs are part of this year’s Republic Day parade. The parade has been showcasing the rich cultural heritage, economic prowess and military might of the country over the last decades. This is the first time in the last four decades that India is celebrating its R-day without a foreign head as a chief guest. PM Modi had invited British PM Boris Johnson to be the chief guest of the R-day. However, Johnson had cancelled his India visit at the last moment due to the outbreak of new variant of COVID-19 in UK.

The UK Prime Minister today extended his greetings to India on the occasion of Republic Day and said that he is looking forward to his India visit in the coming months.