Republic Day 2021: Parade timing, security arrangements, traffic restrictions to Delhi Metro services – All you need to know

On this day, the Republic Day parade takes place to display the military might and the rich cultural heritage of the country. (PTI)

Republic Day 2021 Parade Timings, Chief Guest, Delhi Metro Services: India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26. This day is marked to celebrate the date on which the Constitution of India came into being in 1950. On this day, the Republic Day parade takes place to display the military might and the rich cultural heritage of the country. The parade normally sees thousands of people and foreign dignitaries invited to see the parade. However, the number of guests and attendees has been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic this time. This year, there will be no chief guest or foreign dignitaries on Republic Day. The number of spectators has also been brought down due to virus restrictions.

Republic Day Parade schedule, timing on January 26

On Tuesday, the parade will start at 9.50 AM from Vijay Chowk and move towards the National Stadium. The tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort. The wreath laying function at the National War Memorial will take place at 9 AM. Starting from Vijay Chowk, the parade will pass through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg and Radial Road. And then it will turn right on “C” Hexagon, turn left again to enter the National Stadium. Similarly, the tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort via Rajpath, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Republic Day traffic movement and restrictions

The traffic movement on certain roads leading to the route of the parade and tableaux will be restricted. No traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Monday till the parade is over on Tuesday. The Delhi Police says that due to the parade no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from Monday afternoon.

As per the advisory, India Gate will be closed for traffic movements from 5 am on Tuesday till the tableaux cross Tilak Marg. The traffic will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 5 am Tuesday. The cross traffic can be allowed depending on the movement of tableaux. The routes that motorists can follow tomorrow are the north-south corridor that includes Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, and Rajghat.

Delhi Police have prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para motors, para-gliders, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size-powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of the national capital.

Delhi Metro timings on Republic Day

The Delhi Metro services will be partially shut tomorrow due to security arrangements for the Republic Day. Four stations — Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg — near the Rajpath will be shut in the morning. All metro parking lots will remain closed from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon. Interchange will be available at the Central Secretariat metro stations. The Central Secretariat station will be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 (Yellow Line) and Line 6 (Violet Line) during that period.