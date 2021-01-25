Republic Day 2021 Parade: Ladakh, UP, Delhi to showcase unique tableaux this year, check details

A total of 17 states and UTs are going to showcase the tableaux this year in the annual parade reflecting their heritage and unique contemporary features. (Image Credit: PIB)

With less than 24 hours left for the annual Republic Day parade to commence, the excitement about the various contingents and tableaux which will be on display tomorrow is palpable among people. Though the Coronavirus pandemic has forced the government authorities to reduce the number of contingents on display, there are a few tableaux which are going to win the hearts of the people.

Ladakh

The newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh is going to showcase its tableaux for the first time in this year’s annual parade. According to the pre-rehearsal of the annual parade, the Ladakhi tableaux is one of the most exciting and grand tableaux that are going to march in the parade. The tableaux will prominently display the Thikse Monastery which is situated in the Leh district of UT. Apart from being one of the most important Buddhist monasteries in the country, the site is regularly visited by the lakhs of tourists from India and abroad every year. A small portion of the tableaux will also display the Indian Astronomical Observatory which is located at Hanle in LEh district of the UT.

Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya Temple model

The tableaux of the most populated state UP will display the model of the Ayodhya Ram temple. After the Supreme court judgment in the year paved the way for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple last year. The tableaux of Uttar Pradesh will showcase marvellous models of the Ram Temple. In addition to the depiction of many devotees of Lord Rama, the tableaux will also depict Maharishi Valmiki and Lord Rama in the parade. Other sub-stories of the Ramayana Epic will also be at display in the background of the tableaux including the meeting between Lord Rama and one of his biggest devotees Shabri, lifting of the whole mountain by Lord Hanuman to bring the Sanjeevani(Medicine) for ailing Laxman among others.

Rejuvenation of Chandni Chowk

The tableaux of the Union Territory of Delhi will represent the ongoing rejuvenation works in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. The renovation work is being undertaken by the AAP government in Delhi in order to preserve the heritage of the Medieval age parts of the city and turn into one of the biggest tourist destinations in the country. Chandni Chowk apart from hosting some of the oldest Medieval age monuments including the Red Fort also has a motley of eating joints famous for Mughlai food and delicacies.

Two new tableaux of DRDO

Defence Research Development Organisation(DRDO) which plays a critical role in the manufacturing of indigenous defence artillery and weapons for the defence forces in the country, is going to showcase two unique tableaux. In one of the tableaux, the DRDO will depict the successful takeoff of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas from the Aircraft Carrier of the Indian navy. In another crucial tableaux the DRDO will show the complete family of the Anti Tank Guided Missiles.

A total of 17 states and UTs are going to showcase the tableaux this year in the annual parade reflecting their heritage and unique contemporary features.