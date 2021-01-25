Republic Day 2021: Ladakh’s first R-Day tableau ignores Kargil, alleges chairman of LAHDC-Kargil

The first tableau of the new Union Territory of Ladakh will showcase Thiksey Monastery in Leh and the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle. (PTI)

Ladakh tableau on Republic Day: Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil chairman Feroz Ahmad Khan has accused the administration of ignoring Kargil in its tableau to be displayed on Republic Day. The first tableau of the new Union Territory of Ladakh will showcase Thiksey Monastery in Leh and the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle.

Feeling ignored, LAHDC-Kargil chairman Feroz Ahmad Khan has written to Lt Governor RK Mathur saying that the cultural and religious symbols of Kargil have been ignored. In the letter quoted by The Indian Express, Khan says that it is unfortunate to note that a singular aspect of Ladakh has been incorporated for display on the Union Territory of Ladakh tableau during Republic Day, thereby failing to showcase the rich and diverse religio-cultural fabric of Ladakh.

He also states that it is felt that the partial visual representation of the Union Territory at an event as prominent as the Republic Day celebrations alienates the people of Kargil district. Demanding the tableau be modified, Khan writes that LAHDC Kargil wishes to request you (Lt Governor) to kindly pass necessary directions to the concerned for incorporation of religious and heritage sites and cultural ethos of Kargil district in the tableau of Ladakh.

Speaking to IE, the chairman said that the administration did not consult the people of Kargil before finalising the tableau. He said Ladakh was not only Leh, it also included Kargil, and there were other distinctions within Leh and Kargil. Khan said that the people felt sad at being ignored as there were many important religious and cultural sites in Kargil which could have been displayed. “But they didn’t consult anyone – not even the elected representatives like us,” he said.

Another prominent social and political activist, Sajad Hussain, said that the tableau reflected the way the “BJP thinks about Ladakh”. He said It was very unfortunate that Kargil had been completely ignored. Husaain further said Kargil had been the battleground during the Kargil war and the administration could have showcased any of the war symbols like Tiger Hills, Tololing. “This (tableau) reflects the binary through which the BJP looks at Ladakh,” he told IE.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.