Republic Day 2021: Ladakh marks its debut at R-day parade with global vision

Republic Day 2021: For the first time, this year’s Republic Day parade marked the entry of Union Territory of Ladakh’s tableaux. The display of the cultural tableaux began with Ladakh leading with its first-ever tableau. The tableau also depicted Ladakh’s cultural heritage and communal harmony besides art, customs and costumes. The theme of Ladakh’s tableau was ‘Vision of the Future’.

In the front of the tableau, a replica of the statue of Maitreya Buddha was placed, which represented the promotion of peace and protection in the region. The tableau also highlighted the newly carved Union Territory’s vision to be carbon neutral and set an example for the world.

Ladakh became a Union Territory on 31st of October, 2019. The union government had scrapped the controversial Article 370 which provided special status and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. The central government had then divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

As many as 32 tableaux, 17 from different states and UTs, nine from ministries and six from the defence institutions were part of this year’s Republic Day parade. The parade showcased the rich cultural heritage, economic prowess and the military might of the country.

Seventeen tableaux from various states and union territories, namely, Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Ladakh were showcased during the parade. The tableaux highlighted the Sun temple at Modhera in Mehsana District of Gujarat, tea-tribes of Assam, shore temple and other monuments of Pallava Dynasty in Tamil Nadu, Bhakti Movement and saints of Maharashtra, among others.

Republic Day celebrations this year were carried out under the shadow of COVID-19 outbreak. The number of visitors and participants were significantly restricted due to the pandemic. The number of participating children and folk artists had also been reduced to 400 compared to over 600 last year. A group of children also performed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India.