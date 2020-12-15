Republic Day 2021: Boris Johnson to be chief guest at R-Day ceremony, confirms UK Foreign Secretary

UK PM Boris Johnson

Republic Day 2021: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today confirmed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day ceremony in January 2021. “I am pleased that PM Boris Johnson has invited PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year. UK Prime Minister Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said during a press conference. External Affairs Minister of India Dr Jaishankar said that the presence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest at Republic Day 2021 would be in a way symbolic of a new era, a new phase of our relationship.

Raab, who is visiting India, today held talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. In a tweet, the foreign minister said: “Productive talks with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab today. Discussed opportunities in a post-COVID post-Brexit world for a stronger India-UK partnership. Working on Roadmap 2030 to that end.