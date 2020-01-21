Republic Day 2020: Traffic advisory for full rehearsal, R-Day issued; avoid these routes

Traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over on Thursday and 6 pm on Saturday till the parade concludes on Sunday. (Reuters)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal on January 23 and Republic Day celebration on January 26, officials said. The rehearsal will take the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day. The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort, they said. The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and conclude at Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, it stated.

Traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over on Thursday and 6 pm on Saturday till the parade concludes on Sunday, the advisory said. Metro services will be available for commuters but the entry and exit will remain close at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm on Thursday.

Similarly on Sunday, the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm, it added. No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on Wednesday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade gets over. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 09.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, it stated.

From 10 am on Wednesday, the traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross Traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade, the advisory said. For Republic Day celebration also, no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday. No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade gets over. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on Sunday till the Parade crosses Tilak Marg, it said.

From 5 am on Sunday, the traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade. No heavy transport vehicles/large goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from borders from 10 pm on Wednesday till the parade gets over. They will be allowed to ply between ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on Thursday. The same restriction will be allowed for heavy transport vehicles/large goods vehicles on Saturday and Sunday.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15, it said. No auto rickshaw and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 7 am on Thursday and Sunday on Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Ferozeshah Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Humayun Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ata Turk Marg, Kautilya Marg and Sardar Patel Road.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards BhopraChungi for Wazirabad Bridge. All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan. If any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, please inform the nearest policeman on duty, it added.