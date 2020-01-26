Republic Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi greets nation on 71st R-Day, parade to begin at Rajpath shortly

Republic Day 2020: India is celebrating 71st Republic Day today. (File Photo)

71st Republic Day Parade Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Republic Day. “Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!” he tweeted. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today and the main function will be organised at Rajpath where President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the Tricolour followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. This year, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest. A total of 16 states and six Union Territories will participate in the parade. Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a Union Territory. Start up India, Jal Jeevan Mission and financial inclusion are some of the themes of the tableaux of Ministries and Departments. Meanwhile, security personnel from Delhi Police and other central security forces have been deployed in the national capital to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. More than 20,000 security officials including traffic officials have been deployed. CCTV cameras and face-recognition cameras have also been installed at Rajpath.

