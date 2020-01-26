  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Republic Day 2020 Live Updates PM Modi greets nation on 71st R-Day parade to begin at Rajpath shortly

Republic Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi greets nation on 71st R-Day, parade to begin at Rajpath shortly

By: |
Updated:Jan 26, 2020 8:10:45 am

Republic Day 2020 Parade, Jhanki Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi has extended Republic Day greetings to the people of India. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today.

Republic Day 2020 Live, Republic DayRepublic Day 2020: India is celebrating 71st Republic Day today. (File Photo)

71st Republic Day Parade Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Republic Day. “Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!” he tweeted. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today and the main function will be organised at Rajpath where President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the Tricolour followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. This year, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest. A total of 16 states and six Union Territories will participate in the parade. Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a Union Territory. Start up India, Jal Jeevan Mission and financial inclusion are some of the themes of the tableaux of Ministries and Departments. Meanwhile, security personnel from Delhi Police and other central security forces have been deployed in the national capital to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. More than 20,000 security officials including traffic officials have been deployed. CCTV cameras and face-recognition cameras have also been installed at Rajpath.

Read More

Live Blog

Republic Day 2020 Live: Republic Day Parade Live Streaming, Republic Day 2020 Jhanki Live

Highlights

    08:10 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Republic Day celebrations: Six Indian Army personnel to get Shaurya Chakra

    Six Indian Army personnel have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for their courage and valour during engagement with terrorists. They are: Naib Subedar Narender Singh of Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Lt. Colonel Jyoti Lama of 11 Gorkha Rifles with Assam Rifles, Major Konjengbam Bijendra Singh of Army Air Defence, Martyr Naib Subedar Sombir of the Jat Regiment with the Rashtriya Rifles, Naik Naresh Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry with Rashtriya Rifles, Sepoy Karmdeo Oraon of an Infantry Battalion.

    08:06 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Republic Day 2020 celebrations in Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on Republic Day 2020. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present.

    08:00 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Republic Day 2020 Live: President Ram Nath Kovind's message on R-Day

    On the eve of 71st Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind invoked Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence and urged the people, especially the youth, to follow non-violence while expressing concern over a cause and stick to constitutional methods of achieving social and economic objectives. "It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji''s message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times," he said.

    07:57 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Israel PM Netanyahu greets PM Modi for Republic Day

    According to the PMO, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to greet him for Republic Day. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, including in the context of the forthcoming initiatives and developments regarding the region.

    07:48 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    PM Modi greets people on Republic Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the country's 71st Republic Day on Sunday.

    07:44 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Republic Day celebrations 2020: Chinook, Apache helicopters to be part of parade

    Anti-satellite weapon Shakthi, Army's battle tank Bhishma, infantry combat vehicles and newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters of the Indian Air Force will be part of the grand military parade.

    07:38 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Republic Day Parade Live: 22 tableaux to roll down the Rajpath

    Twenty-two tableaux – 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments - depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage and economic progress will roll down the Rajpath.

    07:37 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    R-Day 2020: Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj

    Former union ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj have been honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously on the Republic Day this year. Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnath, and Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra are also on the list of Padma Vibhushan—the country’s second-highest civilian award—recipients. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    07:35 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Republic Day 2020: Tight security in Delhi for R-Day celebrations

    The entire national capital has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it, including the celebration venue Rajpath. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    07:33 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Republic Day 2020 Live: Manohar Parrikar among 16 to get Padma Bhushan

    Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumously), leading industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Srinivasan along with 13 others have been selected for the Padma Bhushan awards. Padma Bhushan is the country's third highest civilian award.

    07:31 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Republic Day 2020 Chief Guest

    Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the 90-minute Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath.

    07:25 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    Republic Day parade to begin shortly

    The Republic Day parade will take place at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath.

    07:24 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    71st Republic Day today

    India today celebrates 71st Republic Day with great enthusiasm. It was on this date  in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into force, three years after India got freedom from British rule. 

    Republic Day 2020 Live, Republic Day India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year. (File Photo)2020 India Republic Day Parade, Republic Day 2020 celebrations: India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26  every year. It is a day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950, three years after India got freedom from British rule. The Republic Day parade is organised on the majestic Rajpath in New Delhi where President Ram Nath Kovind unfurls the Tricolour followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1BJP has never kept CAA, NRC secret, says RSS leader J Nandkumar
    2On Republic Day eve, Sonia Gandhi to citizens: ‘Stand united in the defence of the Constitution’ 
    3Padma Awards 2020: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes given Padma Vibhushan — Full List