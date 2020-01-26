Republic Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi greets nation on 71st R-Day, parade to begin at Rajpath shortly

71st Republic Day Parade Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Republic Day. “Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!” he tweeted. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today and the main function will be organised at Rajpath where President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the Tricolour followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. This year, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest. A total of 16 states and six Union Territories will participate in the parade. Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a Union Territory. Start up India, Jal Jeevan Mission and financial inclusion are some of the themes of the tableaux of Ministries and Departments. Meanwhile, security personnel from Delhi Police and other central security forces have been deployed in the national capital to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. More than 20,000 security officials including traffic officials have been deployed. CCTV cameras and face-recognition cameras have also been installed at Rajpath.
Six Indian Army personnel have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for their courage and valour during engagement with terrorists. They are: Naib Subedar Narender Singh of Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Lt. Colonel Jyoti Lama of 11 Gorkha Rifles with Assam Rifles, Major Konjengbam Bijendra Singh of Army Air Defence, Martyr Naib Subedar Sombir of the Jat Regiment with the Rashtriya Rifles, Naik Naresh Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry with Rashtriya Rifles, Sepoy Karmdeo Oraon of an Infantry Battalion.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on Republic Day 2020. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present.
On the eve of 71st Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind invoked Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence and urged the people, especially the youth, to follow non-violence while expressing concern over a cause and stick to constitutional methods of achieving social and economic objectives. "It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji''s message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times," he said.
According to the PMO, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to greet him for Republic Day. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, including in the context of the forthcoming initiatives and developments regarding the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the country's 71st Republic Day on Sunday.
Anti-satellite weapon Shakthi, Army's battle tank Bhishma, infantry combat vehicles and newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters of the Indian Air Force will be part of the grand military parade.
Twenty-two tableaux – 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments - depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage and economic progress will roll down the Rajpath.
Former union ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj have been honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously on the Republic Day this year. Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnath, and Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra are also on the list of Padma Vibhushan—the country’s second-highest civilian award—recipients. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
The entire national capital has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it, including the celebration venue Rajpath. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumously), leading industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Srinivasan along with 13 others have been selected for the Padma Bhushan awards. Padma Bhushan is the country's third highest civilian award.
Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the 90-minute Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath.
The Republic Day parade will take place at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath.
India today celebrates 71st Republic Day with great enthusiasm. It was on this date in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into force, three years after India got freedom from British rule.