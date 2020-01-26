Republic Day 2020: Governor Banwarilal Purohit leads R-Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

By: |
Published: January 26, 2020 10:00:39 AM

An impressive march past by the members of the Armed Forces, state police, scouts and guides was held on the occasion.

Besides Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state Ministers and others participated. (ANI Image)Besides Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state Ministers and others participated. (ANI Image)

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit led the 71st Republic Day celebrations in the state, unfurling the national flag at the Marina here. An impressive march past by the members of the Armed Forces, state police, scouts and guides was held on the occasion.

A pageantry of floats by government departments highlighting various initiatives, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s 2019 tri-nation visit to attract investments, was among the highlights.

Students and artistes presented colourful dance performances. Palaniswami presented various awards, including the Anna Gallantry medals for police personnel.

Besides Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state Ministers and others participated. Tight security arrangements were put in place for the celebrations.

