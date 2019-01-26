Republic Day 2019: Steps taken for industrial growth, job creation, says Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu (IE)

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hailed the state’s efforts to create a conducive industrial environment, making way for more investments and job opportunities. Murmu, unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day here, said, Jharkhand is continuously making efforts for rapid industrial development.

“In the last four years, it has taken several steps for industrial growth… widening the path for investments and generating job opportunities,” she said. To reduce unemployment and migration, the Governor said the state government had organised the Global Skill Summit, 2019, and given jobs to more than one lakh youth.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das had earlier this month claimed that it became the first state to achieve the feat of giving jobs to over one lakh youth in the private sector. Murmu said that terrorism and extremism are challenges for the state and the country, and Jharkhand has taken several initiatives to tackle Left-wing extremism.

She also appealed to the ultras to shun the path of extremism and contribute in the development of the nation. Speaking about literacy, the Governor said her government is committed to make the state “100 per cent literate from the present 81.25 per cent”.