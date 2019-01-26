Republic Day 2019: Google dedicates special doodle on January 26, depicts components of Indian history

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 8:19 AM

Indian Constitution came into force on this day in 1950, and the anniversary celebrated each year as Republic Day.

republic day, republic day images, republic day 2019, republic day speech 2019, republic day chief guest, republic day quotes, republic day status, republic day quotes in hindi, google doodle, google doodle india, google doodle indian express, google doodle republic day india, google doodle celebrates india's republic day, republic day, republic day images, happy republic day, republic day speech 2019, republic day 2019, independence day, republic day speech, happy republic day 2019, speech on republic day, republic day quotes, happy republic day 2019 wishes, happy republic day image, india republic day, republic day status, happy independence day, republic day speech in hindi, republic day image, happy republic day wishes, which republic day is this year 2019, republic day images hd, republic, republic day wishes, republic day shayari, about republic day, गणतंत्र दिवसThe ‘Google Doodle’ can be seen while opening Google’s website and one can also read about the relevance of the day in the description provided there. (Google)

Republic Day 2019: As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today, search engine Google has come up with a special doodle to mark the occasion. The ‘Google Doodle’ can be seen while opening Google’s website and one can also read about the relevance of the day in the description provided there. Artist Reshidev RK recreated the colourful celebrations and depicted the famous parade floats that decorate the city, representing different components of India’s history: environment, architecture, textiles, wildlife, monuments, and farming.

Indian Constitution came into force on this day in 1950, and the anniversary celebrated each year as Republic Day. The day carries utmost significance in India as it provides the base for the governance of the country. The Constitution declares India a ‘Republic’ nation.

The date January 26 was chosen for the fundamental law to take effect because it commemorates Purna Swaraj Day. In 1930 the Indian National Congress on January 26 issued a bold resolution declaring complete freedom from the British Raj.

Celebrations take place all across the country and abroad, with the attraction being the Grand Parade in the national capital city of Delhi. The Parade runs along Rajpath near the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President’s House). The celebration of the values expressed in it is considered a requisite part of building national pride.

