Republic Day 2019: Film capturing challenges, lesser-known stories of Indian Air Force operations to premier on National Geographic channel

A special documentary capturing the dangers and difficulties faced by the Air Force while operating in the country’s most hostile terrain and weather conditions will premiere on television on January 25 to mark 70th Republic Day, officials said Tuesday. The IAF and National Geographic channel have jointly produced the film — Extreme Flight : Indian Air Force.

The film has captured the challenges faced by the IAF while operating in the country’s most hostile environment and weather conditions – from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. The film will give viewers an inside access to the IAF’s “high altitude operations” in this documentary. The “exclusive documentary” will showcase the latest machines in the Air Force’s arsenal, as well as introduce some of the men and women who put their lives at risk for the duty to the nation. “It takes grit, determination and unconditional love for the nation to be a part of the Indian Air Force. The physically and emotionally exhausting training processes that every IAF official goes through is truly inspirational,” an IAF spokesperson said.

“We have worked closely with the channel to bring out the lesser-known stories of our operations in such harsh climatic conditions. I am confident that the documentary will take viewers a step closer to understand the challenges and motivations of our officers,” he said. The National Geographic is marking the 70th Republic Day celebrations by paying tribute to the selfless heroes of the Indian Air Force. “Amid the dangers and difficulties of ruthless terrains and conditions, these brave men and women of the IAF have been instrumental in ensuring the safety of the nation and our people,” the channel said in a statement.

Gayatri Yadav, Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India, said, “Over the years, the IAF has not only provided aerial security to the nation but also has supported various sections of the armed forces, especially in postings not accessible by road. The highly-skilled and dedicated men and women, with their aerospace capabilities, have made us proud on many occasions.” The film will premiere on National Geographic channel at 9 pm on January 25, the statement said. The Republic Day special documentary will also be broadcast on the channel on January 26 at 12 noon and 8 pm. It will also be available on Hotstar, it said.