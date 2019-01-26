Republic Day 2019: Empowerment of all sections identity of Odisha, says CM Naveen Patnaik

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 2:33 PM

Maintaining that the Make in Odisha Conclave held last year has instilled confidence among investors, Patnaik said the event attracted investment intents to the tune of Rs 4.2 lakh crore with potential to create 6 lakh fresh employment opportunities.

CM Naveen Patnaik

Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha amid tight security on Saturday, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asserting that development, welfare of the poor and empowerment of all sections have become the state’s identity. Odisha is surging ahead on the path of progress and its identity now is welfare and empowerment of all including women, youths, farmers, workers, poor and dalits, he said after hoisting the national flag at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the Tricolour and took salute at an impressive parade on Mahatma Gandhi Road in the state capital. Colourful tableaux displaying the state’s rich culture and progress made in different sectors were taken out on the stretch, enthralling the bystanders. In his address, the chief minister said Odisha has progressed substantially in many spheres.

Maintaining that the Make in Odisha Conclave held last year has instilled confidence among investors, Patnaik said the event attracted investment intents to the tune of Rs 4.2 lakh crore with potential to create 6 lakh fresh employment opportunities. Gurupriya bridge in Malkangiri, Biju Expressway, spread of irrigation in 8 lakh hectare area and new medical colleges – all developmental projects are milestones in Odisha’s progress, he said.

Read Also| Republic Day 2019: Steps taken for industrial growth, job creation, says Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu 

Electricity supply has been extended to all villages benefiting 96 lakh families, Patnaik said adding that 10 lakh hectares of land will be irrigated soon. Noting that the KALIA scheme launched for farmers has been hailed by agricultural experts, Patnaik said over 12 lakh farmers have been benefited under the scheme.

“I believe that KALIA scheme will bring a new revolution and improve the life of farmers,” he said. Security was strengthened in Maoist-hit districts, including Malkangiri and Koraput, in view of a boycott call given by the Left-wing extremists.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Republic Day 2019: Empowerment of all sections identity of Odisha, says CM Naveen Patnaik
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition