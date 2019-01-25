Republic Day 2019: Delhi turns fortress following arrest of two JeM terrorists, over 25k security personnel deployed

The police are also using counter-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said. (IE)

Around 25,000 security personnel were deployed across the city and security beefed up at strategic locations in central Delhi, which were on the target of two arrested terrorists planning strikes during the Republic Day, police said Friday. Following the arrest of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members Abdul Latif Ganaie (29) alias Umair alias Dilawar, and Hilal Ahmad Bhat (26), who were planning to carry out terror strikes in the city during the 70th Republic Day celebrations, Delhi has been placed under high-security cover to avoid any terror strike or untoward incident.

The arrested members of the JeM had identified the Lajpat Nagar market, the Haj Manzil, the Turkman gate, Paharganj, India Gate and the IGL gas pipeline in east Delhi as potential targets, police said. Multi-layer security arrangements are in place.

Around 25,000 police personnel, including traffic officials, have been deployed. CCTV cameras and face-recognition cameras have also been installed at Rajpath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

Mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have also been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, besides the nearby localities. Thirty-six women commandos of the Delhi Police’s Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit, who were formally inducted in August last year, will also be part of the security arrangements.

Parakram vans, that are manned by NSG-trained commandos, have been patrolling strategic locations to ensure that security is not jeopardised. Snipers have been stationed atop high-rise buildings while scores of CCTV cameras are keeping a tight vigil on people’s movements on the parade route.

Elaborate air defence measures, including deployment of anti-aircraft guns, have also been put in place to secure the airspace. Nearly 25,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi.

The police are also using counter-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said. The security personnel have identified vulnerable spots such as crowded markets, railway stations, bus stands and other high-value establishments, and efforts are being made to secure them.

The traffic police have also deployed 3,000 personnel to manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries. Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in Delhi for smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort Grounds, traffic police officials said Friday.

Metro services will be available for commuters at all stations on Republic Day, but there will be no boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from 5 am till 12 noon. Boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed between 8.45 am to 12 pm at Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk metro stations, they said.

The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. A function will also be held at India Gate at 09.00 am, the traffic police said.

According to a traffic advisory, no vehicle will be allowed on Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over. No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11.00 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over and ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for vehicular movement from 02.00 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, it said.

On Republic Day, no vehicular movement will be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg in both directions from 10 am onwards, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para- gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 9 to February 9, the advisory said. Patrolling in public places has been intensified and checking and frisking at metro stations, railway stations and bus terminals tightened.