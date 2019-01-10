Republic Day 2019: 17 states, UTs to showcase their tableaux during parade

Published: January 10, 2019

Seventeen states and Union territories will showcase their tableaux in the Rajpath parade as part of this year's Republic Day celebrations, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Republic Day 2019: 17 states, UTs to showcase their tableaux during parade (Reuters)

Seventeen states and Union territories will showcase their tableaux in the Rajpath parade as part of this year’s Republic Day celebrations, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The selected states who will display their floats include Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa, according to the ministry.

Tableaux of Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar will also be part of the Republic Day parade. Six ministries would also showcase their tableaux — Ministry of Home Affairs (CISF), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (CPWD), Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Indian Council of Agricultural Research), it said.

In marching contingents, Madras Regimental Centre, Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Sikh Regimental Centre will be present. Military bands will be from Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Mahar Regimental Centre and Ladakh Scouts, among others.

Kerala state officials had recently claimed that the Centre was understood to have rejected the Left-ruled state’s float on Vaikom Satyagraha, a renaissance movement against untouchability and linked to temple access, for the Republic Day parade. Kerala did not figure on the final list released by the defence ministry Wednesday.

