Reprieve for Bommai as Amit Shah decides on status quo, to remain Karnataka CM for now

Amid speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai heaved a sigh of relief as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday yielded no result after his meetings with the BJP core committee and party leaders stood cancelled. Shah’s visit came amid a strong buzz over a change of leadership in Karnataka again.

However, during his meeting with Bommai, Shah assured the Chief Minister not to pay heed to any rumours and there would be no change of guard in the future, PTI quoted sources as saying.

“Amit Shah has given a clear direction to the Chief Minister not to bother about the leadership change, which people are talking about. He told him to go ahead and focus on development. We will contest elections on development, due to which we are successful,” the sources told PTI.

Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Monday night in order to chalk out a strategy for the Karnataka Assembly elections, due next year. The meetings scheduled to be held with senior party leaders were cancelled abruptly just after Shah’s lunch at Bommai’s official residence, reported The Indian Express.

Rumours were rife that Bommai might be on his way out soon after senior BJP leader BL Santhosh stated at a party meeting on Saturday that the party had the courage to implement “big changes in party and government structures.”

However, former Karnataka CM and Bommai’s predecessor BS Yediyurappa ruled out any such possibility ahead of Shah’s visit and called them “mostly rumours.” “My feeling is that Amit Shah has come on the visit with some decisions in mind. I feel that changes will be carried out in the Cabinet in two days,” Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel also ruled out Bommai’s exit. “The clear message for those who are trying to create confusion is, we are going to the next polls together as a team under the leadership of current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Yediyurappa’s guidance. We will face the election and win 150 seats. If some people are in other illusions, it is good that they come out of it,” he told PTI.

BJP national General Secretary in-charge of the state, Arun Singh, also termed the calls of change in leadership as completely “hypothetical”.