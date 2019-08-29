‘Report to work’: Govt pastes notice outside house of IAS Kannan Gopinathan who quit citing Modi’s Kashmir decision

IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan has been asked to join duty immediately.

IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan who had resigned last week to protest against the denial of freedom of expression to the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been asked by the government to join duty immediately. Gopinathan was the secretary, power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. He had submitted his resignation to the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 21 with immediate effect.

In an order issued on August 27, the government has asked him to resume his duty till his resignation is accepted. Also, a notice was pasted outside Gopinathan’s place of accommodation, directing him to report to the duty. The order was issued after he was reported to untraceable.

The latest notice was issued by the Personnel Department of Daman and Diu. It asked Gopinathan to work till a decision is taken on his resignation. The notice has been signed by Gurpreet Singh, deputy secretary, personnel department of Daman and Diu.

Gopinathan, 32, hails from Kottayam district of Kerala. He was not present in Silvassa, the capital city of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Officials then pasted a notice on the door of the room in a government guesthouse where he lived.

Citing DoPT rules, the notice said resignation by a government officer becomes effective when it is accepted. “Therefore, you are hereby directed to continue attending to your assigned duties immediately, till a decision is taken on your resignation,” it reads.

Gopinathan in his resignation didn’t mention anything about Kashmir. He, however, said that he was resigning to protest against the denial of freedom of expression to Jammu and Kashmir people. After tendering resignation, Gopinathan had said to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution was the “right of elected government”, but in democracy people have the right to respond, too.

Gopinathan had first come into limelight when he hid his identity and joined in relief work during floods in Kerala last year.