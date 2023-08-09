Report clearing RSS, BJP of any wrongdoing in 1980 Moradabad riots tabled in UP Assembly

Four decades after communal riots in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad town killed at least 83 people, the Yogi-Adityanath-led state government tabled a report of a judicial commission clearing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the local administration of any wrongdoing, and instead blamed Muslim political leaders for the “pre-planned” violence, reported The Indian Express.

The report was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The report was submitted by Justice MP Saxena, who retired as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on August 1, 1983, on November 29 that year. The contents of the report, which runs over 400 pages, have never been made public.

Communal riots broke out on August 13, 1980, at the Eidgah in Moradabad during Eid prayers, which claimed 83 lives, and injured 112. The violence soon spread out to rural areas of the district, as well as Sambhal, Aligarh, Bareilly and Allahabad (now Prayagraj). The incidents of violence continued till early 1981 in the state which was ruled by Congress. VP Singh was the Chief Minister and Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of the state.

The report gave clean chit to officials at that time who worked in the administration as well as police, including Police Arms Constabulary (PAC) as well as the RSS and the BJP.

It read that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Shamim Ahmed and one Hamid Hussain incited the riots, and said that neither any government official nor any Hindu was responsible for the violence.

“The Commission has come to a conclusion that for the trouble at Eidgah and other places (in 1980), no government officer, employee or Hindu was responsible for fomenting trouble at Eidgah or other places. The RSS or the BJP nowhere came on the front in these riots. Even common Muslims were not responsible for violence. This was a handiwork of Muslim League led by Shamim Ahmad and Hamid Hussain alias Ajji and their supporters. The riots were pre-planned,” said the judge in the 458-page report tabled by parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna.

The one-member commission was formed to look into three aspects: Facts and reasons for the violence, the relevance of action taken by local officials, and whether it was enough to set accountability of government officials, employees or other people.

The report further noted that rumours were being spread about pigs being set loose among those offering namaz at Eidgah, and Muslims, including children, being killed, it incited the members of the community who attacked police stations, police outposts and Hindus.

“It in turn forced Hindus to retaliate, turning the situation into a communal riot,” the report added.

It further observed that the violence was a result of a “leadership tussle” within a section of the Muslim community.

The commission had also noted that “district magistrate SP Arya, SSP VN Singh had taken adequate precaution… The firing at Eidgah was ordered only when there was a threat to the lives of those present or living in nearby areas,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

After the report was submitted to the then-state government in 1983, it was placed before the state Cabinet 14 times before the legislature. However, the governments of Congress, BJP, Samajwadi Party and Janata Dal had not tabled the report.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 12 had approved the proposal to table the report in the Legislative Assembly.

The tabling of the inquiry report sparked a political row between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that all parties should welcome it. He said, “The common people will know who fans the riots, who supports it and who fights against the communal violence.”

Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad ST Hasan claimed that correct facts were not stated in the report.

He said, “The police force had opened fire on the protesting Muslim community members who had assembled to offer namaz. The then leader of Muslim League Shamim Ahmed as well as Khaksar movement leader Hamid Hussain have been blamed for the riots which is incorrect.”

“The people of Moradabad had forgotten the riots, Hindus and Muslims are living in harmony. To create communal tension and to polarise voters before the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is doing so. The conspiracy of the BJP will not succeed as the people of U.P. have made up their mind to support the INDIA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he claimed, as quoted by HT.