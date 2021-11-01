Repeal farm laws by Nov 26, Rakesh Tikait tells Centre; warns of escalation of protests

BKU chief Rakesh Tikait on Monday warned the Centre of escalating the protests at Delhi borders if the demands of the farmers were not met by November 26.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait on Monday warned the Centre of escalating the protests at Delhi borders if the demands of the farmers, including withdrawal of the three contentious agri laws, were not met by November 26.

On Sunday, Tikait had warned the government that there would be consequences if they tried to forcibly remove the protesters from the Delhi borders. He said that farmers would turn government offices across the country into “galla mandis” (grain markets).

Tikait on Sunday also said that if the administration tried to pull down their tents at the protest site, the farmers would set them up at police stations and the district magistrates’ office.

The warnings come after Delhi Police started removing barricades at Tikri and Ghazipur borders which will lead to opening of NH9 and NH24, which have remained partially blocked over the last one year in wake of the farmers’ protest.

Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said the decision to remove the barricades was taken to send a positive message following talks between farmer leaders and UP and Haryana Police.

The farmers have been protesting since November 26, staying put at Delhi borders, demanding complete withdrawal of farm laws. The farmers fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big agri companies, but the Centre has contended that the new system will revolutionise the agriculture sector.

Almost a dozen rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and protesting farmers, but no common ground has been reached. It was only in the last round of talks that the Centre offered to put on hold the farm laws for the next 12-18 months.