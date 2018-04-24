Renuka Chowdhury says her dignity as woman was taken away in Parliament when PM Narendra Modi spoke in derogatory way.

Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday said that casting couch is taking away privileges from women. Speaking to news agency ANI, the Congress leader alleged that her dignity as a woman was taken away in Parliament. “Casting couch is taking away privileges from women & use it for your personal benefit or in lieu of any compensation. My dignity as a woman was taken away in Parliament when PM Narendra Modi spoke in a derogatory way. How can a PM say that I remind him of Surpanakha?” Chowdhury said.

On February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked laughing style of Congress’ MP Renuka Chowdhury to mythological television Ramayana in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi compared the Chowdhury’s laughter with Surpanakha who was Ravana’s sister. Modi’s statement was met with strong protests from the members of Congress party. The Prime Minister made the comment when Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was stopping her from continuous disruption. The Prime Minister had asked Rajya Sabha Chairman not to stop her as it reminded him of Ramayana serial.

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury made a sensational claim on the alleged culture of ‘casting couch’ that has often brought the Indian film industry under attack. Speaking to news agency ANI, Chowdhury said that the ‘casting couch’ exists in the Parliament as well. Responding to a question on the remark by Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan on the subject, Chowdhary told news agency ANI, “It is not just in the film industry. It happens everywhere and it is the bitter truth. Don’t imagine that Parliament is immune or other workplaces are immune to it. It is time that India stood up and said ‘Me Too’.”