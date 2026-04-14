Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday voiced strong solidarity with factory workers in Noida whose protests over minimum wages and demanding work schedules turned violent on Monday. Gandhi described the unrest as “final cry” of India’s labour force, “one whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading”.

‘Runaway inflation chokes the life out of a worker’ – Rahul Gandhi highlights ‘truth of developed India’

In a detailed social media post, Gandhi highlighted the harsh realities faced by workers in the industrial hub of Gautam Buddha Nagar. He pointed out that many earn just around Rs 12,000 per month, while rent alone consumes Rs 4,000 to Rs 7,000. Annual salary increments are often as low as Rs 300, even as landlords raise rents by Rs 500 or more, pushing workers deeper into debt amid rising living costs.

‘These people probably shelled out Rs 5,000 for a cylinder just to light the stove at home,’ Gandhi said.

Gandhi quoted a female worker who lamented, “Gas prices keep rising, but our salaries don’t,” underscoring how inflation in essential items like cooking gas has made daily life unsustainable for low-income families. “These people probably shelled out Rs 5,000 for a cylinder just to light the stove at home during this gas crisis.” he said.

Gandhi highlights impact of West Asia war and four new Labour Codes

Gandhi also drew attention to global factors, including rising fuel prices due to conflicts in West Asia, broken supply chains, and international tariff tensions. However, he argued that the real impact is borne by daily-wage earners rather than large industrialists.

“Fuel prices are skyrocketing worldwide—the supply chain has snapped due to war in West Asia,” Gandhi pointed out.

He further linked the workers’ anger to broader policy issues. He went on to criticise Modi government’s implementation of the four new Labour Codes from November 2025, which he said were introduced hastily without proper consultation and have effectively extended working hours.

“That worker, who’s no part of any war, who didn’t craft any policy—he just worked. Quietly. Without complaint. And what does he get for demanding his due? Pressure and oppression,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader made it clear that the issue extends beyond Noida, calling for attention to the plight of workers across the country who struggle to afford basic necessities like school fees for their children despite long hours on the job.

“I stand with every such worker — who is the backbone of this country, yet has been reduced to a burden by this government,” he declared.

Noida protests

The protests, which escalated on April 13, 2026, in areas like Phase-2 and Sector 60 of Noida, involved thousands of garment and factory workers demanding a minimum monthly salary of Rs 20,000 along with an eight-hour workday. Many participants currently work 12-hour shifts for meagre pay, with some reporting daily earnings as low as Rs 300–400. The demonstrations turned chaotic, with reports of stone-pelting, vandalism, and at least one vehicle being set on fire. Police have since increased security in the area.

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, have blamed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for favouring industrialists while neglecting labour rights.

Hike in minimum wages, but is that enough?

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced an interim wage increase of about 21% for unskilled workers, but many protesters say it falls short of their expectations, as per reports.

Rahul Gandhi’s intervention has intensified the political debate around labour reforms, inflation, and economic inequality. As the Noida protests continue to draw attention, demands for dialogue between workers, industry, and the government are growing louder to prevent further escalation.