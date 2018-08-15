Renowned Malayalam poet Chemmanam Chacko passes away at 92

​​​
By: | Kochi | Published: August 15, 2018 3:06 PM
Noted Malayalam poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Chemmanam Chacko died at his residence in Kakkanad near here, his family members said today. Chacko, 92, had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for quite sometime. His end came last night after his condition worsened, they said. He is survived by wife and two daughters. Known for his satirical works, Chacko reacted to the contemporary socio-political issues of Kerala through his poems. Chacko had taught Malayalam at schools and colleges.

Later, he worked at Kerala University and then the Publication Department. Chacko had won several awards, including those by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, Sanjayan Award, Kunjan Nambiar Kavitha puraskaram, P Smaraka Puraskaram and Mahakavi Ulloor Award. His funeral will be held on Sunday at the cemetery of St Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral at Mannukkunnu in Mulakkulam village in Kottayam district

