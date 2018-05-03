Dyal Singh college name change row: Harsimrat Badal wants chairman sacked for hurting Sikh sentiments

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Photo: IE)

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today asserted that renaming of Dyal Singh College will hurt the sentiments of Sikh community and strongly rejected the efforts of the college administration to change its name despite a clarification by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar that the Centre will not allow any such move.

Coming down hard on the Dyal Singh college governing council chairman Amitabh Sinha, Badal said she was shocked at what the chairman and the committee were up to. On Wednesday, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that Sinha is sacked for attempting to hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs.

“Despite assurances given by Human Resource Development Minister (Prakash Javadekar), making it clear that there would be no question of the college being renamed, the man has the audacity to hold an annual programme (on April 25) with a banner bearing the changed name ‘Vande Mataram College’. I have raised the issue with the ministers. Due action should be taken soon. I do not know where is he deriving strength to do these things,” ANI quoted Badal as saying.

The reaction is significant in the wake of reports that the name of the college was changed quietly and banners bearing the name ‘Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College, University of Delhi’, were put on April 25 for annual prize distribution function.

However, according to a Times of India report, DU has clarified that no such name change has happened.

Badal also pressed that the college management should be sacked and further said, “The government would not tolerate at all. On one hand, we talk of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and on the other hand, the minority community is being targeted. Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia gave up his money for the welfare of the nation. He did not give money to his friends, family and anybody else. Many colleges are still running under his name in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, the Centre has already clarified its position and said that the name change was not its proposal and that it will not be allowed.

The present-day college was established in 1959 and owes its origin to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, the founder of The Tribune and Punjab National Bank.