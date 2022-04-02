‘Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar’: BJP MP writes to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

With the Yogi government retaining power in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament now has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding to rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar. Lok Sabha MP from the Farrukhabad constituency Mukesh Rajput said that the move will help in reviving the ancient Indian culture.

Rajput, however, denied the allegation that his demand is based on religious lines and said that it is only based on historical facts, reported ANI.

In his letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajpur referred to the historical background of the city and said that Farrukhabad is historically rich since time immemorial. The city is situated between the three rivers Ganga, Ramganga and Kali river.

“Farrukhabad has links to the Mahabharat era. The capital of king Drupada used to be here once and it used to be known as the Panchala area. ‘Swayamvar’ of Draupadi took place there. Pandavas built a temple during ‘agyatvas’, it’s still there. It was known as the capital of the Panchal kingdom. Today there are two major regiments, the Rajput Regiment and the Sikhlai Regiment,” said Rajput.

The BJP MP said that even before the establishment of Farrukhabad, Kampil, Sankisa, Shringirampur and Shamsabad regions were famous. “In 1714 AD, the Mughal ruler Farrukhsiyar named this historical city after his name as Farrukhabad for the purpose of destroying the Indian historical culture. Therefore I have written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting to change the name of Farrukhabad to Panchal Nagar to revive Indian culture. We want the name to be as per our heritage so that people feel good. We have requested the CM that it should be renamed Panchal Nagar or Aparakashi,” he said.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath had earlier changed the names of some cities – Allahabad to Praygraj, Mughalsarai Junction to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Urdu Bazar to Hindi Bazar, Ali Nagar to Arya Nagar, Miya Bazar to Maya Bazar, Islampur to Ishwarpur, and Humayun Nagar to Hanuman Nagar.