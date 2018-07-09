Rename Allahabad as Prayag: Yogi Adityanath’s minister to Governor

“I have written to him to consider renaming Allahabad as ‘Prayag’,” he added.

Senior BJP leader Siddhartha Nath Singh has asked Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik to rename the iconic city of Allahabad as Prayag. “UP Governor Ram Naik (then MP from Maharashtra) had helped ‘Bombay’ to be renamed as ‘Mumbai’,” SN Singh, minister in Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government, told news agency ANI on Monday. “I have written to him to consider renaming Allahabad as ‘Prayag’,” he added.

There are speculations that Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government may rechristen Allahabad as Prayagraj. As per an ANI report, a decision in this regard could be taken before next year’s Kumbh Mela in the holy city. If the decision is taken, the city will be named after Prayag, which is a famous holy place in Allahabad.

Prayag is the place in Allahabad where three main rivers flowing across the state namely Ganges, Yamuna, and Sarasvati meet. Further, the place has its religious importance for hosting Kumbh Mela once in every 12 years.

Speaking to ANI, state’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had confirmed that Prayag has formed the identity of Allahabad for a long time, and hence the BJP government in the state has decided to change the city’s name to Prayagraj. “The place (Allahabad) has always been recognized by its place Prayag since ages”, Maurya said.

However, Maurya didn’t give any details about course of action to be taken by the government.

As per some reports, the banners for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in 2019 mention the name of the city as Prayagraj instead of Allahabad.

Prayag, meaning ‘place of offering’, traces its significance from the Sangam (confluence) of three rivers, namely, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The city of Allahabad is considered holy for Hindus as is known for hosting the Kumbh Mela once in every 12 years. The city will host will host the Ardh Kumbh from January 15, 2019 to March 9, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh government has termed the Kumbh as ‘Divya Kumbh’ and has made elaborate arrangements to make it memorable ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.