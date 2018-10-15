Rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati, fulfil promise made as Gujarat CM, Subramanian Swamy reminds PM Narendra Modi

Subramanian Swamy wants Ahmedabad to be renamed as Karnavati

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath proposed renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rename Ahmedabad as ‘Karnavati’ and fulfil his promise. Speaking to news agency ANI, Swamy sought to remind the PM that he had advocated renaming the city and even sent a proposal to the Centre in this regard when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Swamy said that since Modi himself occupies the PM’s chair now, he has a chance to clear the necessary documents that are required to rechristen Ahmedabad as Karnavati. According to Swamy’s claim, Modi had sent a proposal to his predecessor Manmohan Singh for renaming the city which the latter had denied.

“I want to tell the Prime Minister…change the name of the city from Ahmedabad to Karnavati. When he was Chief Minister (of Gujarat), he had sent a proposal for the same. It couldn’t be done because of the PM’s signature, now he should sign the document and clear the proposal,” he said.

During his address at the Youth Parliament in July this year, Swamy had said that Ahmedabad should be renamed as Karnavati. The BJP leader has made the same demand on many occasions to rename the city. When the BJP won the Assembly elections in December last year, Swamy had asked CM Vijay Rupani to take up the matter sincerely and ensure the name of Ahmedabad is changed.

Swamy’s remark comes in the backdrop of an announcement made by Uttar Pradesh that if a broad consensus is reached, the name of Allahabad will be changed to Prayagraj.

“If Allahabad is renamed as Prayagraj, I think it will send a good message. It is the ‘raja of all the Prayags’. The river Ganga meets river Yamuna and river Saraswati also meets them here. River Ganga and Yamuna meet here so this is the ‘raja of the Prayags’. And that’s why they call it Prayagraj. So if a consensus is reached, we can start calling it as Prayagraj,” Adityanath had told reporters on Sunday.