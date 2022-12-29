Remote voting to be a reality soon? EC develops prototype of remote EVM for domestic migrants, demonstration on January 16

In a move that could potentially allow domestic migrants to vote in elections in their native states even while away from home, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday that it has developed a prototype of the remote Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for domestic migrant voters.

In a statement issued today, the Election Commission of India said it has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16.

The poll panel further said it has floated a concept note on remote voting and sought views from political parties on the legal, administrative and technical challenges in implementing it.

The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth. “After focus on youth and urban apathy, remote voting will be a transformational initiative for strengthening participation in electoral democracy,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

(With PTI inputs)